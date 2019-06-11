Summer volunteers needed for Burning Kumquat

The Burning Kumquat is a student-run organic garden next to the Alumni House on the South 40. During the summer, when most students are gone, leaders are asking employees, students and others in the community to pitch in to maintain the garden (and keep what you harvest). To get involved, stop by the Burning Kumquat between 4:30 and 5:30 p.m. any Wednesday in June.

Learn more on the sustainability website. Questions? Email summer garden manager Julia Lieu at j.k.lieu@wustl.edu.