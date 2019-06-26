The View From Here 6.26.19

About 30 educators from around the region learned how to use science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) to bring literature to life during a two-day Novel Engineering Conference, hosted by the Institute for School Partnership, in collaboration with Tufts University, June 13 and 14 in Risa’s Commons in College Hall. Learn more here. (Photo: Myra Lopez)
Janet Creek of the South-Central Regional Professional Development Center at Missouri University of Science and Technology built a hammock chair for the character in the book Peter’s Chair, as part of a session during a two-day Novel Engineering Conference, hosted by the Institute for School Partnership, in collaboration with Tufts University, June 13 and 14 in College Hall. Learn more here. (Photo: Myra Lopez)
Members of Better Family Life Inc.’s Kuumba Youth Performance Ensemble perform during the second of three events in the Washington University series “Blacks in America: 400 Years Plus” on June 2 in Graham Chapel. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
Alumni catch up before listening to the lecture “Exploring Washington U.” during Reunion at Commencement May 18 with Jim Burmeister, an alumnus and former director of Commencement. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
The Missouri African Methodist Episcopal Conference Choir performs during the second of three events in the Washington University series “Blacks in America: 400 Years Plus” on June 2 in Graham Chapel. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
Washington University alumni enjoy a tour of the Danforth Campus May 18 while gathered for Reunion at Commencement 2019. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
Olympian Jackie Joyner-Kersee (left), WashU Athletics Director Anthony Azama, Chancellor Andrew D. Martin (third from right), his daughter Olive, Paralympian Steve Cash and many others join together June 21 to celebrate Olympic Day on Francis Field before walking the track. (Photo: Joe Angeles/ Washington University)
