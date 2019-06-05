The View From Here 6.5.19

Danforth Campus employees enjoyed a variety of activities on Staff Day, including yoga. (Photo: Mary Butkus/Washington University)
Pickleball was a popular draw at Staff Day. Other activities included softball, bingo and walking tours. (Photo: Mary Butkus/Washington University)
University leaders Andrew D. Martin (left) and Mark S. Wrighton (right) thank Joe Angeles, director of photographic services, for his 30 years of service to the university. Angeles was among the many employees recognized on Staff Day. (Photo: Mary Butkus/Washington University)
Members of the Washington University Police Department took part in the Law Enforcement Torch Run recently, an annual event that supports the Special Olympics. Runners are Capt. Dave Goodwin, Cpl. Mark Alexander and Officer Greg Casem. (Photo courtesy of WUPD)
Employees with 25 years of service to the university, including Ray Ehrhard (left) were honored during a May 6 reception and award presentation by Chancellor Mark Wrighton at the Whittemore House. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
Koong-Nah Chung (right), associate dean for medical student research and director of the Office of Medical Student Research, hugs medical student Kavon Javaherian after he received the United States Public Health Service Excellence in Public Health Award on May 16 on the Medical Campus. (Photo: Matt Miller/School of Medicine)
Anthony Tillman (center), assistant provost, chats with Gerald Early, of Arts & Sciences, May 14 during the 2019 Trailblazers recognition ceremony and African-American Studies anniversary gala held at the Knight Executive Education & Conference Center. (Photo: Michael Thomas/Washington University)
Stephanie Kurtzman (left), executive director of the Gephardt Institute, visits with Clara McLeod, of Olin Library, May 14 during the 2019 Trailblazers recognition ceremony and African-American Studies anniversary gala held at the Knight Executive Education & Conference Center. (Photo: Michael Thomas/Washington University)
People enjoy the pleasant weather last month at Hope Plaza on the Medical Campus. (Photo: Matt Miller/School of Medicine)
