Blanchard appointed vice chair for education

The Department of Medicine at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis has named Melvin Blanchard, MD , to the newly created position of vice chair for education.

Blanchard will continue in his role as director of the department’s Division of Medical Education until a national search is concluded and a replacement is named.

Regarding his role as director of the Internal Medicine Residency Program, the department has named Dominique Cosco, MD, an associate professor of medicine, as interim director of the program. Blanchard had held that role for 13 years.

