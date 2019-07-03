Board of Trustees grants faculty appointments, promotions

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

At the Washington University in St. Louis Board of Trustees meeting May 3, several faculty members were appointed or promoted with tenure, effective July 1 unless otherwise indicated.

Appointment with tenure

Jonathan David Cooper as professor of pediatrics at the School of Medicine (effective May 3);

Patricia Irene Dickson, MD, as professor of pediatrics at the School of Medicine (effective May 3);

Brett Green as associate professor of finance at Olin Business School;

Soumendra Nath Lahiri as professor of mathematics and statistics in Arts & Sciences;

Rajan Sah, MD, PhD, as associate professor of medicine at the School of Medicine (effective May 3);

Song Yao as associate professor of marketing at Olin Business School;

Minyuan Zhao as associate professor of strategy at Olin Business School; and

Chao Zhou as associate professor of biomedical engineering at the McKelvey School of Engineering.

Promotion with tenure

Jacco Boon to associate professor of medicine at the School of Medicine;

Gregory R. Bowman to associate professor of biochemistry and molecular biophysics at the School of Medicine;

Daniel Gottlieb to associate professor of economics at Olin Business School;

Obi Lee Griffith to associate professor of medicine at the School of Medicine;

Jeffrey A. Magee, MD, PhD, to associate professor pediatrics at the School of Medicine (effective May 3);

Stacey L. Rentschler, MD, PhD, to associate professor of medicine at the School of Medicine;

Laura Graves Schuettpelz, MD, PhD, to associate professor of medicine at the School of Medicine (effective May 3); and

Nathan O. Stitziel, MD, PhD, to associate professor of medicine at the School of Medicine.