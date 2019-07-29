Bugg elected fellow of Association for Psychological Science

Julie Bugg, associate professor of psychological and brain sciences in Arts & Sciences, was elected a fellow of the Association for Psychological Science.
Bugg joined Washington University in St. Louis in 2012 as an assistant professor.
Her lab’s research lies at the intersection between attention and memory and aims to characterize mechanisms of cognitive control and understand how cognitive control changes in the context of normal aging and in Alzheimer’s disease.
