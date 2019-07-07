Climate change alarmists deny science in misrepresenting June’s heatwave

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Liberty Vittert, professor of practice in data analytics at Olin Business School.

There is no doubt that climate change is an issue that needs to be discussed and addressed. But alarmist headlines and personal agendas only give climate change deniers more ammunition in the fight against real science that tells us we need to pay attention to climate change.

In response to a report from a European Satellite Agency, everyone from CNN to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is howling from the rooftops about June being “the hottest month ever recorded on Earth.”

The report has been interpreted to show that the global average temperature this June was about 0.18 degrees Fahrenheit higher than the previous record set in June 2016.

According to the same headlines and tweets, experts say that climate change is to blame.

Let’s take a look.

Read the full piece in Fox News.