Duncan, Sadhu named Loeb Teaching Fellows

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Jennifer G. Duncan, MD, and Justin S. Sadhu, MD, have been named the 2019-21 Carol B. and Jerome T. Loeb Teaching Fellows at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis.

The fellowship program was established in 2004 with a gift from Carol B. and Jerome T. Loeb to advance clinical education. The program also is supported by The Foundation for Barnes-Jewish Hospital. The two-year fellowship provides recipients extra time to focus on implementing innovative ideas to enhance the education of medical students and residents.

Duncan, associate professor of pediatrics, will focus on developing a well-rounded curriculum for pediatric subspecialty trainees that offers career-specific lessons in clinical and academic skills, professional advancement and personal wellness.

Sadhu’s fellowship will aim to revamp the electrocardiogram (EKG) curriculum. EKGs are a low-cost, widely available diagnostic and screening test. However, Sadhu said national studies have shown that medical students struggle with EKG interpretation.

Read more on the School of Medicine site.