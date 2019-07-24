The View From Here 7.24.19

Ryan Beehler-Evans (left), a teacher from Kirkwood High School, works on a DNA lab activity with Heather Schneider, a teacher from California, under the watchful eye of Doug Chalker, professor of biology in Arts & Sciences. The educators are spending three weeks at Washington University this summer as part of the Master’s in Biology for Science Teachers program. (Photo: Myra Lopez/Institute for School Partnership)
Teachers in Washington University’s Master’s in Biology for Science Teachers program explore the gut microbiome with pioneering scientist Jeffrey I. Gordon, MD, of the School of Medicine, July 16. (Photo: Myra Lopez/Institute for School Partnership)
Students from the First Year Center paint the underpass to the South 40 on June 28. (Photo: Danny Reise/Washington University)
International Summer Study program students mingle with their student peer mentors during the welcome banquet, held July 13 in Umrath Lounge. (Photo: Whitney Curtis/Washington University)
Chukwuka Okeke (left) of Maplewood-Richmond Heights High School, Laiken Cash of Farmington High School and Micaela Uy of Mehlville High School spent the week of July 8 doing hands-on research in synthetic biology in the lab of Fuzhong Zhang, associate professor at the McKelvey School of Engineering, through the Institute for School Partnership’s Broader Impact program. (Photo: Myra Lopez/Institute for School Partnership)
