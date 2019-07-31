The View From Here 7.31.19

High school students interested in art, design, fashion and architecture take part July 16 in Sam Fox School’s Pre-College Program, which gives the students an opportunity to experience campus life. (Photo: Whitney Curtis/Washington University)
Crews work to install the 1880 bronze sculpture “The Shade,” by French artist Auguste Rodin, July 11 in the plaza north of Weil Hall. A series of sculptures were removed during the east end construction project and are now being re-installed in the relocated Florence Steinberg Weil Sculpture Plaza. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
High school students interested in art, design, fashion and architecture take part July 16 in Sam Fox School's Pre-College Program. (Photo: Whitney Curtis/Washington University)
Crews work to install sculptures, including “Accessories to an Event,” by Dan Peterman, July 11 in the plaza north of Weil Hall. The sculptures were removed during the east end construction project and are now being re-installed in the relocated Florence Steinberg Weil Sculpture Plaza. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
Olin MBA students listen to a presentation in Washington as a part of the Global MBA Immersion Program. (Photo courtesy of Olin Business School)
Olin MBA students explore Barcelona as a part of the Global MBA Immersion Program. (Photo courtesy of Olin Business School)
Olin MBA students spent time in Beijing exploring Chinese culture and seeing the sights, including the Great Wall, before heading to classes in Shanghai. (Photo courtesy of Olin Business School)
