The View From Here 7.9.19

The Tyson Conservation Corps teamed up with Shaw Nature Reserve’s expert horticulturist Scott Woodbury to help transplant native plant seedlings for Shaw’s annual fall wildflower market. Volunteers including Washington University undergraduates Elly Grant (center, wearing glasses) and Jolena Pang (right) learned about the importance of using native plants in gardens and proper techniques for seedling care. (Photo: Beth Biro/Tyson Research Center)