The View From Here 7.9.19

Participants of the Girls Inc. Eureka! program at Washington University presented posters July 1 celebrating underrepresented women of color in science, technology, engineering, art and math to the university community. Syrai Lovelace (left), a sophomore at Westminster Christian Academy, discusses her poster on Natalia Tanner, MD, the first female African American fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics. Learn more about the Girls Inc. program. (Photo: Myra Lopez/ISP)