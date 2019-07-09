The View From Here 7.9.19

The Tyson Conservation Corps teamed up with Shaw Nature Reserve’s expert horticulturist Scott Woodbury to help transplant native plant seedlings for Shaw’s annual fall wildflower market. Volunteers including Washington University undergraduates Elly Grant (center, wearing glasses) and Jolena Pang (right) learned about the importance of using native plants in gardens and proper techniques for seedling care. (Photo: Beth Biro/Tyson Research Center)
Participants of the Girls Inc. Eureka! program at Washington University presented posters July 1 celebrating underrepresented women of color in science, technology, engineering, art and math to the university community. Syrai Lovelace (left), a sophomore at Westminster Christian Academy, discusses her poster on Natalia Tanner, MD, the first female African American fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics. Learn more about the Girls Inc. program. (Photo: Myra Lopez/ISP)
Workers make improvements to Francis Field in preparation for the return of student athletes. (Photo: Chris Mitchell/Washington University Athletics)
The Institute for School Partnership sponsored a session June 28 at the mySci Resource Center of assembling mySci kits to give K-12 St. Louis teachers a hands-on way to teach science lessons. (Photo courtesy of ISP)
OUTmed, an organization for LGBTQIA-identified faculty, residents, fellows and staff at the School of Medicine, participated in St. Louis’ 2019 Pride Parade on June 30. Watch a video of the event; read more about OUTmed. (Photo and video: Huy Mach/School of Medicine)
The School of Medicine’s Albert Kim, PhD, MD (seated, third from left), and Eric Leuthardt, MD (right), work with cast members July 1 in rehearsing for the theatrical performance of “BrainWorks,” taking place July 19-21 at the Loretto-Hilton Center for the Performing Arts. (Photo: James Byard/Washington University)
