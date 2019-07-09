Who Knew WashU? 7.9.19

Question: The copy of the Declaration of Independence on display at Olin Library, known as the Southwick broadside, originated in what state?

A) Delaware

B) New York

C) Rhode Island

D) Virginia

Submit your answer to trivia@wustl.edu.