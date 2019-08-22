Change to class start times to go into effect

Effective fall 2019, the start and end times for day classes on the Danforth Campus will be observed “as listed” (i.e., as published in Course Listings) with the transition time between classes taking place at the end of the published time, instead of at the beginning of the published time.

The old class start time policy stated that day classes on the Danforth Campus began 10 minutes after their published start times (usually 10 minutes after the hour or half hour). The new class start and end time policy states that classes on the Danforth Campus begin and end at their published times. This change still allows for a passing period between classes.

