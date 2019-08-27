Colditz appointed to NIH council

Graham A. Colditz, MD, DrPH, the Niess-Gain professor of surgery and director of the Division of Public Health Sciences at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has been named to the National Institutes of Health (NIH) Council of Councils.

The group and its 27 members, selected from NIH institutes and advisory councils, advises the NIH director on policies and activities of the Division of Program Coordination, Planning, and Strategic Initiatives. The Council of Councils makes recommendations related to emerging scientific opportunities, rising public health challenges and knowledge gaps that deserve special emphasis or would otherwise benefit from strategic planning and coordination.

Colditz, who also is deputy director of the Institute for Public Health at Washington University and associate director of prevention and control at Siteman Cancer Center at Barnes-Jewish Hospital and the School of Medicine, is one of 10 newly appointed members of the Council of Councils.

Originally published by the School of Medicine