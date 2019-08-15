Creed, McCall named Rita Allen Foundation Scholars

Meaghan C. Creed and Jordan G. McCall, both assistant professors in anesthesiology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, have been named to the 2019 class of Rita Allen Foundation Scholars.

The foundation chose 10 young leaders whose research in biomedical sciences holds promise for revealing new pathways to advance human health. Each scholar receives a grant of up to $110,000 annually for as long as five years. For Creed and McCall, those funds will support work on how the brain responds to pain.

Creed will use support from the foundation to investigate how prolonged pain can alter brain circuits. McCall will use support from the foundation to find ways to identify stress and pain in rodents without having to disturb their daily routines.

