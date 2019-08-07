Cross honored for multiple sclerosis research

Anne H. Cross, MD, the Manny and Rosalyn Rosenthal and Dr. John L. Trotter MS Center Chair in Neuroimmunology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has received the John Dystel Prize for Multiple Sclerosis Research from the National Multiple Sclerosis Society and the American Academy of Neurology. The award recognizes outstanding contributions to research in the understanding, treatment or prevention of multiple sclerosis (MS).

MS attacks the brain, spinal cord and optic nerves of MS patients, causing pain, fatigue, vision and coordination difficulties. Cross transformed the field of MS research when, by studying an animal model of MS, she discovered that immune cells known as B cells play a critical role.

