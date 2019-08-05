Jun named American Chemical Society fellow

Young-Shin Jun, professor of energy, environmental and chemical engineering, has been named a fellow by the American Chemical Society, the world’s largest scientific society. She is the first recipient from the McKelvey School of Engineering and the third at Washington University in St. Louis.

Jun is one of 70 members of the society to be named a fellow in 2019 and one of an elite group of more than 1,100 scientists who have received the recognition, which honors members of ACS for outstanding achievements in and contributions to science, the profession and the society. She will be honored at a ceremony and reception Aug. 26 during the society’s national meeting in San Diego.

Jun’s research in the Environmental NanoChemistry Laboratory includes environmental chemistry and engineering, geochemistry, nanochemistry, materials chemistry and engineering, surface chemistry and chemical engineering. Research in her lab investigates energy-related subsurface engineering systems, including geologic carbon dioxide sequestration, conventional and unconventional oil and gas recovery, hydrothermal energy and nuclear waste disposal.

Read more on the engineering website.