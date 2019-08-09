Obituary: Merton Bernstein, emeritus professor of law, 96

Merton C. Bernstein, the Walter D. Coles Professor of Law Emeritus at Washington University in St. Louis, died at his home in Brewster, Mass., on Aug. 3, 2019. He was 96.

Bernstein, born in New York City in 1923, joined the Washington University faculty in 1975 and taught for more than 25 years.

He was an expert on Social Security, pension and health care issues.

He founded and directed a unique congressional and administrative internship in Washington, D.C., for selected third-year law students. His earlier experience in government service informed the classes he taught, especially labor law, social legislation and arbitration.

He was a founding member of the National Academy of Social Insurance.

