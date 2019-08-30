Rood gives keynote at ostomy conference

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Richard P. Rood, MD, professor of medicine in the Division of Gastroenterology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, gave the opening keynote address at the United Ostomy Association of America’s national conference Aug. 7 in Philadelphia.

His talk was titled “My life as a nearly 50-year-ostomate. How ostomy care has matured in the last 50 years.”