Rood gives keynote at ostomy conference

Richard P. Rood, MD, professor of medicine in the Division of Gastroenterology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, gave the opening keynote address at the United Ostomy Association of America’s national conference Aug. 7 in Philadelphia.
His talk was titled “My life as a nearly 50-year-ostomate. How ostomy care has matured in the last 50 years.”
