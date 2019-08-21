The View From Here 8.21.19

First-year students move in Aug. 17 to their residence halls on the South 40. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
Stephanie Martin, wife of Chancellor Andrew Martin, carries the family dog, Danny, on the South 40 Aug. 17, with daughter Olive walking behind, as student ambassadors prepare to greet and help first-year students move into their new homes. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
Students practice their residential college cheers as they make their way to Convocation Aug. 17. (Photo: James Byard/Washington University)
Students walk toward Convocation Aug. 17. (Photo: James Byard/Washington University)
After Convocation, Chancellor Andrew Martin and his family, along with Interim Provost Marion Craig (right) lead students to a party in Tisch Park. (Photo: Jerry Naunheim Jr./Washington University)
First-year students and their families gathered with faculty and staff Aug. 17 to celebrate Convocation at the Field House. Laura Katz joins other students from Shanedling, Dauten and Rutledge Residential College in cheers during the event. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
After Convocation, bagpipers perform as they march Aug. 17 through the Danforth Campus toward Tisch Park ahead of the celebration for first-year students and their families. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
First-year students enjoy the party in Tisch Park after Convocation Aug. 17. (Photo: Jerry Naunheim Jr./Washington University)
Brookings Hall is alight with color during the party in Tisch Park after Convocation Aug. 17. (Photo: Jerry Naunheim Jr./Washington University)
