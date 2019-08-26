The View From Here 8.26.19

Anna Thomas, an undergraduate student at Washington University, tends the experimental mesocosms at Tyson Research Center, the environmental field station of Washington University (Photo: Sean Garcia)
Liz Wilde, transition and care management program manager for the Veterans Affairs St. Louis Health Care System, speaks during a VA Summit held Aug. 13 in Hillman Hall. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
Chancellor Andrew D. Martin (left) served as the facilitator for this first-year student Common Reading Program discussion of Nadine Strossen’s book “Hate.” (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
This shelf at the Tyson Research Center stores natural artifacts including skins, bones and preserved specimens collected at the field station or by researchers who work there. (Photo: Sean Garcia)
School of Medicine librarian Laura Simon (left) and St. Louis Children’s Hospital employee Valerie Greene take part in a game while waiting for their turn in the “Check Your Blind Spots” bus Aug. 21 on the Medical Campus. Washington University and other Medical Campus employees took part in the traveling program, which aims to help people better recognize their own unconscious biases. (Photo: Matt Miller/School of Medicine)
Technician Aspen Workman (left) and Raegan Rainey, an undergraduate student, tend experimental plots at Tyson Research Center, the university’s environmental field station. (Photo: Sean Garcia)
