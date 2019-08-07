The View From Here 8.7.19

Chancellor Andrew Martin (right), along with several university colleagues, recently attended the inaugural UC3 Summit at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver. UC3 is a coalition of North American universities committed to helping local communities achieve their climate change goals. Washington University has been a member since last year. (Courtesy photo)
William Tate, dean of the Graduate School, tees off at the 27th annual W Club Golf Scramble on Aug. 5 at Meadowbrook Country Club. The annual event supports Washington University’s 600-plus student-athletes. (Photo courtesy of Chris Mitchell)
In support of the university’s global initiatives, faculty and staff from the Institute for Informatics co-hosted an applied clinical informatics and data analytics workshop with faculty from Shanghai Medical College July 26-28. Here, Po-Yin Yen (left), of the Institute for Informatics, shares a moment with Randi Foraker, director of the institute’s Center for Population Health Informatics, during a data analytics workshop. (Photo: Institute for Informatics)
Philip R.O. Payne (right), director of the Institute for Informatics at the School of Medicine, speaks during an applied clinical informatics and data analytics workshop co-hosted with faculty from Shanghai Medical College of Fudan University last month. The event’s success paves the way for future collaborations and growth of the partnership. (Photo: Institute for Informatics)
The Collect-o-Rama table on Level 2 of Olin Library features figurines from the collection of musician James Dwelly Knox, who played in bands in St. Louis and Kansas City. (Photo courtesy of University Libraries)
High school students taking part in the Sam Fox School’s Pre-College Program take a tour July 26 of some of the artwork in Laumeier Sculpture Park, including “The Way” by Alexander Liberman. The Sam Fox program gives students interested in art, design, fashion and architecture the opportunity to experience campus life. (Photo: Whitney Curtis/Washington University)
