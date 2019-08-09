Thimsen receives early-career research award

Elijah Thimsen, assistant professor of energy, environmental and chemical engineering in the McKelvey School of Engineering, is a recipient of the U.S. Department of Energy’s Early Career Research Program funding.

Thimsen was selected for his research into the structure of plasma-water interface, which falls under the Office of Science’s Fusion and Energy Sciences program office. The award is meant to support individual research programs of outstanding scientists early in their careers.

“Supporting our nation’s most talented and creative researchers in their early career years is crucial to building America’s scientific workforce and sustaining America’s culture of innovation. We congratulate these young researchers on their significant accomplishments to date and look forward to their achievements in the years ahead,” U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry said in a statement.

Researchers are expected to receive at least $150,000 annually for five years to cover summer salary and research expenses.