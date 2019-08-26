Three physician-scientists receive Doris Duke Charitable Foundation awards

Three physician-scientists from Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis have received a 2019 Clinical Scientist Development Award from the Doris Duke Charitable Foundation. Philip Budge, MD, PhD, Brian DeBosch, MD, PhD, and Andrew Kau, MD, PhD, are among 16 U.S. physician-scientists receiving the awards, which provide $495,000 over three years to each investigator.
The Clinical Scientist Development Award funds physician-scientists at the early stages of their careers. Faced with the competing demands of both caring for patients and conducting research, physician-scientists often experience a more challenging transition to an independent research career than other researchers.
Read more about the faculty members’ work on the School of Medicine site.
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments.