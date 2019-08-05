Villhard becomes Olin’s academic entrepreneurship director

Serial startup founder and Olin Business School alumnus Doug Villhard has been named academic director for entrepreneurship at the business school.

He takes over the role held by Cliff Holekamp, who stepped down in June nearly 12 years after launching the academic entrepreneurship program at the school.

Villhard, who earned his MBA in 2014, began his new job July 1. Villhard co-founded an audience engagement platform, Second Street, and partnered to form a private equity firm, Villhard Growth Partners. He also will serve as a professor of practice in entrepreneurship, teaching along with many of the faculty members from whom he once learned.

“This wasn’t just happenstance for me,” said Villhard, who previously taught at Truman State University and the Midland Institute for Entrepreneurship. “I’ve always loved teaching and working with students. This has always been my lifelong dream, even before the success I’ve had in business.”

Read more on the Olin blog.