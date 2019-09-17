African research pilot grant applications open

The university’s Africa initiative seeks applications for its collaborative pilot grant program. The program aims to advance research in a variety of fields, such as health, entrepreneurship and sustainability, and to forge collaborations between university faculty and scholars at institutional partners in Africa. Letters of intent are due Sept. 30.
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.