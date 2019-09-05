Chakrabarty wins Schmauss award for aerosol research

Rajan Chakrabarty, assistant professor of energy, environmental and chemical engineering in the McKelvey School of Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis, received the 2019 Schmauss Award from the German Association for Aerosol Research (Gesellschaft für Aerosolforschung) at the European Aerosol Conference , which took place Aug. 25-30 in Gothenburg, Sweden.

The Schmauss Award, named after physicist and meteorologist August Schmauss, is given to up to two outstanding scientists under age 40 studying atmospheric aerosol science and recognizes scientists’ significant research contribution to the field. Chakrabarty is being honored for his contributions to the characterization of the optical properties of carbonaceous aerosols with implications for radiative forcing, climate change and remote sensing.

It is the latest in a recent string of awards for Chakrabarty, who leads the Complex Aerosol Systems Research Laboratory. In 2018, he received the Global Environmental Change Early Career Award from the American Geophysical Union; in 2017, he received the Goody Award from the Electromagnetic Light Scattering Society; and in 2015, he received a CAREER Award from the National Science Foundation.

Read more on the McKelvey School of Engineering site.