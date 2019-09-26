Composting launches in the DUC

Dining Services has launched composting services for diners at the Danforth University Center this semester. A spot for composting food, napkins and to-go boxes is now next to the containers collecting waste destined for the landfill and for recycling in the DUC. Learn more.
