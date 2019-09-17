Cresci spearheads precision medicine statement for heart failure

Sharon Cresci, MD, associate professor of medicine and of genetics in the Cardiovascular Division at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, led a committee that developed the American Heart Association’s scientific statement on the potential for precision medicine to improve treatment for patients with heart failure.

The statement is published Sept. 12 in the journal Circulation: Genomic and Precision Medicine.

Cresci and her colleagues outline how treatment for heart failure soon may become more tailored for individual patients based on knowledge of genetics, metabolism and other factors in a patient’s biology or environment. Read more on the School of Medicine site.