Hallahan named a National Academy of Inventors senior member

Radiation oncologist Dennis E. Hallahan, MD, of Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has been elected a senior member of the National Academy of Inventors (NAI).

Hallahan — the Elizabeth H. and James S. McDonnell III Distinguished Professor of Medicine and head of the Department of Radiation Oncology — is being recognized for his success in patents, licensing and commercialization, and for producing “technologies that have brought, or aspire to bring, real impact on the welfare of society.” Senior members also must have demonstrated substantial training and mentoring of the next generation of inventors, and have provided leadership to advance inventorship within their academic institutions.

Hallahan and other newly elected senior members will be honored in April at the NAI’s annual meeting in Phoenix. Read more on the School of Medicine site.