Happenings at WashU calendar debuts

There are so many events happening around Washington University, it can be hard to keep track and to be sure you make it to those that matter most to you.

So we’ve developed a new and improved calendar system, Happenings at WashU, that has great visuals and better functionality. The calendar allows you to search by interest or department; add events to your personal calendar with a simple click; and engage and share upcoming events through social media with your circle of friends and colleagues.

The new system also helps us better promote the cadre of thought leaders speaking on campus through our decades-long premier lecture series, the Assembly Series. Starting in the fall semester, the Assembly Series is transitioning to a new model, one that focuses on top-tier events from across the university, determined by the schools’ and centers’ leadership.

We hope you’ll agree that the new calendar has a lot to offer. Check out Happenings at WashU, make plans to attend one of the many great lectures, exhibits or performances in the lineup, and send us your feedback.