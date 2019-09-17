Humanities grants available

The Center for the Humanities in Arts & Sciences offers internal funding opportunities to Washington University faculty in the humanities and humanistic social sciences. Several programs have an Oct. 1 deadline, including the Faculty Fellowship, the Collaborative Research Seed Grant, the Summer Faculty Research Grant and the Grimm Travel Award. Learn more about funding opportunities on the center’s website.
