Medical student receives fellowship to study degenerative arthritis

Dongyeon “Joanna” Kim, a second-year medical student at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, is one of 50 recipients of a $5,000 summer research fellowship from the Alpha Omega Alpha National Honor Medical Society.
The Carolyn L. Kuckein Student Research Fellowship Award supports Kim’s research on osteoarthritis, a common, degenerative joint disease that afflicts tens of millions of adults nationwide.
The chronic and often painful condition can occur in any joint; however, it most often affects joints in the knees, fingers, toes, hips, lower back and neck. Currently, no targeted treatments exist. Read more on the School of Medicine site.
