Metro bus routes, schedules changing

The Metro transit system is changing both the routes and schedules of its buses, including the lines that serve on and near Washington University. The new service plan, called Metro Reimagined, begins Sept. 30 and aims to focus on routes with the most riders. MetroLink service won’t change. Read details online.
