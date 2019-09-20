Obituary: Fredric Raines, associate professor emeritus, 86

Fredric Raines, associate professor emeritus of economics in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, died Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in St. Louis. He was 86.

Raines was an expert on macroeconomics, labor economics and statistics. He wrote or co-authored a number of papers on labor supply and wage determination, price controls, research and development, productivity and defense economics. Raines also worked with private and government organizations in the areas of welfare reform, economic discrimination and defense conversion.

Raines joined Washington University as an instructor in 1965, following a three-year stint as a staff economist for the Council of Economic Advisers under presidents John F. Kennedy and Lyndon B. Johnson. He earned his doctorate in economics from the University of Wisconsin in 1967.

“Fred had a deep commitment to using economics to make the world a better place,” said Steven Fazzari, the Bert A. and Jeanette L. Lynch Distinguished Professor of Economics. “His teaching had a strong emphasis on social policy. Even in his retirement years, Fred was a regular participant in campus events related to social issues. One could always count on Fred to be among the first to ask a good question of campus speakers. He was a dedicated member of our community and will be missed.”

“For many years, Fred successfully ran the department’s honors seminar and was the only faculty member to offer classes in labor economics and related social issues,” said William Neuefeind, professor emeritus of economics. “He added much to what we could offer to our students.”