Parking & Transportation announces new bike policy

Students who bring a bicycle to the Danforth Campus at Washington University in St. Louis are strongly encouraged to register it for free with Parking & Transportation Services. Registration helps protect bikes from theft and facilitates the recovery of lost or stolen bikes.
Students also are reminded not to leave bikes on the Danforth Campus for more than two weeks. To learn more about these guidelines and other new bike policies, visit Parking & Transportation’s Bike to Campus page.
