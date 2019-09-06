Picture yourself part of the inauguration celebration

The Washington University in St. Louis community — students, faculty, staff, alumni and friends — is invited to become a part of the Oct. 3 inauguration of Andrew D. Martin by submitting group photos and greetings.

The photos will live on the inauguration website and will be considered for slideshows and videos that will be shown before the 3 p.m. installation Oct. 3 and at other events throughout the day.

To be considered, the photo should be framed horizontally and must include a group of two or more. At least one person should be holding one or more of the printable signs available for download on the inauguration website.

The photo will include your group name, so leave extra room at the bottom or top for a graphic overlay. It must be submitted as a JPEG file and should be the highest resolution possible and no smaller than 2 MB (smaller files will not be viewable on a large screen).

A sample photo and photo submission is available on a special greetings page on the inauguration website. Get your group together quickly: The deadline for submission is Friday, Sept. 27.