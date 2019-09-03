Recognizing contributions to Arts & Sciences

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis recently recognized Robert Chien, Rachel Dunaway and Sue McKinney with the Outstanding Staff Award. Presented annually, the award honors non-teaching personnel for their extraordinary contributions to the effectiveness of teaching, advising, counseling and research in Arts & Sciences.

Henry S. Webber, executive vice chancellor and chief administrative officer, received the Dean’s Award, which goes to a Washington University employee outside of Arts & Sciences who has had a significant impact on the school.

Barbara A. Schaal, dean of the faculty of Arts & Sciences and the Mary-Dell Chilton Distinguished Professor of Biology, presented the awards during the Arts & Sciences staff reception, held Aug. 28 in Holmes Lounge.

To learn more about the winners, visit The Ampersand.