Recognizing contributions to Arts & Sciences

Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis recently recognized Robert Chien, Rachel Dunaway and Sue McKinney with the Outstanding Staff Award. Presented annually, the award honors non-teaching personnel for their extraordinary contributions to the effectiveness of teaching, advising, counseling and research in Arts & Sciences.
Henry S. Webber, executive vice chancellor and chief administrative officer, received the Dean’s Award, which goes to a Washington University employee outside of Arts & Sciences who has had a significant impact on the school.
Barbara A. Schaal, dean of the faculty of Arts & Sciences and the Mary-Dell Chilton Distinguished Professor of Biology, presented the awards during the Arts & Sciences staff reception, held Aug. 28 in Holmes Lounge.
To learn more about the winners, visit The Ampersand.
