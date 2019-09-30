Staff Council town hall planned Oct. 14

The Danforth Staff Council will hold its fall town hall meeting from 2-4 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, at Edison Theatre in the Mallinckrodt Center. Hear updates on human resources issues, MyDay and more. Learn more and RSVP on the Staff Council website.
