The View From Here 9.16.19

First-year Washington University students volunteer Aug. 24 at EarthDance Organic Farm School in Ferguson, Mo., as part of Bear Beginnings. (Photo: Whitney Curtis/ Washington University)
Adam Liptak (center) discusses the politics of the Supreme Court with Greg Magarian (right) at the Constitution Day discussion Sept. 6, part of the Public Interest Law & Policy Speakers Series. (Photo: Mary Butkus/Washington University)
More students work the earth at EarthDance Organic Farm School as part of Bear Beginnings. (Photo: Whitney Curtis/ Washington University)
Simone Phillips shares her appreciation for anti-racism activist Jane Elliott (left) before Elliott’s talk Monday, Sept. 9, as part of Diversity Week on the Medical Campus. Several people lined up to meet Elliott before her rousing talk at the Eric P. Newman Education Center. (Photo: Matt Miller/Washington University)
Participants take part in an introduction to yoga as a practice for healing and mindfulness Sept. 12 at the Medical Campus. (Photo: Matt Miller/Washington University)
Michael Wysession, professor in Arts & Sciences, leads a presentation on volcanoes and climate change Sept. 11 during the Institute for School Partnership’s inaugural Blue Skies and Beyond Hot Topics in STEM Discussion Series at the mySci Resource Center. (Photo: Myra Lopez/Institute for School Partnerhsip)
Associate Vice Chancellor Sherree Wilson, PhD, and other Medical Campus leaders discuss diversity, equity and inclusion Sept. 11 during a panel discussion at the St. Louis College of Pharmacy as part of Diversity Week. (Photo: Matt Miller/Washington University)
