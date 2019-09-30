The View From Here 9.30.19

Erin Stampp, a diversity, equity and inclusion leader at the School of Medicine, engages people on Sept. 13 at the Medical Campus Diversity Resource Fair and Community Block Party at Ellen S. Clark Hope Plaza. (Photo: Matt Miller/School of Medicine)

Patrick Rishe (left), director of the sports business program at Olin Business School and organizer of the “Night of the Champions” event Sept. 18, moderates a panel that includes (second from left) Chris Zimmerman, of the St. Louis Blues; Teresa Resch, of the Toronto Raptors; Scott Pioli, former Kansas City Chiefs general manager; Robyn Glaser, of The Kraft Group, which owns and operates the Patriots; and Mike Girsch, general manager of the St. Louis Cardinals. (Photo: Sarah Carmody)