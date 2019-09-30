The View From Here 9.30.19

Maleeha Ahmad (right) of Flourish St. Louis, teaches people about the proper, healthy way to put infants to sleep. She had a resource table at the Medical Campus Diversity Resource Fair and Community Block Party on Sept. 13 at Ellen S. Clark Hope Plaza. (Photo: Matt Miller/School of Medicine)
Erin Stampp, a diversity, equity and inclusion leader at the School of Medicine, engages people on Sept. 13 at the Medical Campus Diversity Resource Fair and Community Block Party at Ellen S. Clark Hope Plaza. (Photo: Matt Miller/School of Medicine)
Patrick Rishe (left), director of the sports business program at Olin Business School and organizer of the “Night of the Champions” event Sept. 18, moderates a panel that includes (second from left) Chris Zimmerman, of the St. Louis Blues; Teresa Resch, of the Toronto Raptors; Scott Pioli, former Kansas City Chiefs general manager; Robyn Glaser, of The Kraft Group, which owns and operates the Patriots; and Mike Girsch, general manager of the St. Louis Cardinals. (Photo: Sarah Carmody)
Marco Colonna, MD, at the School of Medicine, talks about Alzheimer’s research at the inaugural Needleman Symposium on Sept. 17 at the Eric P. Newman Education Center on the Medical Campus. (Photo: Matt Miller/School of Medicine)
During the Social Policy Institute’s launch event Sept. 24, Pamela Chan, associate director, leads an audience engagement activity in Hillman Hall. (Photo: Danny Reise/Washington University)
Director Michal Grinstein-Weiss shares the vision for the Social Policy Institute during its launch event Sept. 24 in Hillman Hall’s Clark-Fox Forum. (Photo: Danny Reise/Washington University)
David H. Perlmutter, MD (right), dean of the School of Medicine, thanks Philip Needleman, a former department head at the school, at the inaugural Needleman Symposium on Sept. 17 on the Medical Campus. The Needlemans recently made a $15 million commitment to the school to support research. (Photo: Matt Miller/School of Medicine)
Chancellor Andrew Martin (right) practices pitching with a Washington University baseball coach ahead of WashU Night at the Ballpark, which was held Sept. 27. (Photo: James Byard/Washington University)
