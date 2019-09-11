Virginia Tech shooting survivor to speak for Ready Week

Kristina Anderson, a survivor of the 2007 Virginia Tech shooting, will be the featured speaker for Ready Week, which will take place Sept. 16-20 and is organized by the Washington University in St. Louis Emergency Management Department.

In addition, Ready Week will emphasize the importance of emergency preparation through tuning in, learning more, looking around and taking action. A series of interactive events and presentations will take place on Danforth, Medical, North and West campuses. Students, faculty and staff are encouraged to participate.

Anderson will give two presentations: a lunch-and-learn session on lessons learned from active threats, at 11:45 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, in the North Building’s Moore Auditorium on the Medical Campus; and a discussion on how to prepare a personal active-shooter response plan, at 6 p.m. that day in College Hall’s Risa Commons on the Danforth Campus.

“Even if someone cannot attend, I want them to choose to be proactive and hopeful, ask more questions about the nature of violence and become aware by checking their campus daily crime log,” Anderson said.

Anderson started the Koshka Foundation for Safe Schools with money she received in get-well cards from loved ones during her recovery. Today, she spends her time speaking to law enforcement officials and schools across the nation, providing information and resources for personal and emergency preparedness and encouraging campus safety to prevent school violence.

“People that go through traumatic experiences often seek to find meaning,” Anderson said. “That meaning for me has been this understanding that we can prevent violence. We often feel very helpless. I want to provide hope and inspiration.”

In addition to Anderson’s presentations, community members can take part in lemonade events at 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16, at the Clocktower on the South 40 on the Danforth Campus and at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, on the Medical Campus’ food truck lawn. There also will be a scavenger hunt at the Clocktower beginning at 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19.

The Emergency Management Department holds Ready Week every fall and spring to promote emergency preparedness and campus safety. For additional information and a full listing of events, visit the Ready Week webpage.