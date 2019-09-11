Who Knew WashU? 9.11.19

Question: First-year students experienced a nine-day orientation program, known as Bear Beginnings, this year. It includes Convocation, immersive experiences and much more. But decades ago, orientation looked a little different. Which of these activities used to be part of orientation?

A) First-year students took a bus to Cuivre River State Park to take part in activities such as horseback riding, sports and skits to bond with their new classmates.

B) First-year students went to the Gateway Arch and rode to the top in groups. Then they sat in a circle and shared one secret about themselves as a bonding experience.

C) First-year students walked to Forest Park together for a giant picnic and lawn games to get acquainted with their surroundings and their classmates.

