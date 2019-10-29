Africa Pitch Competition open to students

WashU graduate and undergraduate students are encouraged to submit their ideas for the Africa Pitch Competition. Business ventures and ideas with a clear benefit in Africa are welcome. The deadline is Nov. 15. Finalists will present their ideas at the Olin Africa Business Forum in February, with opportunities for funding and mentoring.
Learn more online. Questions? Contact rebecca.matey@wustl.edu.
