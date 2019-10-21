Agonafer receives ASME Early Career award

Damena Agonafer, assistant professor of mechanical engineering and materials science at the McKelvey School of Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis, received the American Society of Mechanical Engineers’ Electronics and Photonics Packaging Division 2019 Early Career Award at the society’s conference Oct. 7-9 in Anaheim, Calif.

Agonafer’s research is at the intersection of thermal-fluid sciences, interfacial transport phenomena and renewable energy. He develops novel materials and systems for thermal management of power and microelectronic systems, as well as for thermochemical and electrochemical energy storage applications. His goal is to achieve transformational changes in technologies by tuning and controlling solid-liquid-vapor interactions at micro/nano length scales.

