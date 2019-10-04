Apply for Africa humanities fellowship

The university’s Center for the Humanities in Arts & Sciences, along with other academic partners, received funding from The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation for an Africa fellowship program, aimed at enhancing research capacity for early-career humanities scholars. The application deadline is Nov. 11. Learn more on the center’s website.
