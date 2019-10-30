Arvidson, rover team recognized by National Space Club

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The team that worked on the Mars exploration rovers Spirit and Opportunity received the Distinguished Science Award from the Huntsville, Ala., chapter of the National Space Club. The award recognizes outstanding contributions in research and discovery that expand knowledge and understanding of space.

“Spirit and Opportunity were sent to Mars to ‘follow the water,’” said Raymond Arvidson, the James S. McDonnell Distinguished University Professor in Arts & Sciences and the mission’s deputy principal investigator. “They succeeded in finding evidence for sustained water billions of years ago both on and beneath the red planet’s surface.”

Read more on the Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences website.