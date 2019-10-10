Atkinson awarded Presidential Gold Medal from rheumatology society

Physician-scientist and rheumatologist John P. Atkinson, MD, the Samuel B. Grant Professor of Medicine at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has been awarded the Presidential Gold Medal by the American College of Rheumatology.
The highest award bestowed by the organization, the medal honors a lifetime of outstanding achievements in clinical medicine, research, education and administration.
A former head of the rheumatology division in the Department of Medicine and a professor of molecular microbiology, Atkinson is a leading expert on the role of the complement system in infectious, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.
Read more on the School of Medicine site.
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.