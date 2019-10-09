Fifth annual Olin Sports Business Summit includes Warriors, Bulls, Dolphins and more

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The fifth annual Olin Sports Business Summit convenes Oct. 18 in Knight Hall’s Emerson Auditorium at Washington University in St. Louis.

The 2019 lineup features numerous presentations from industry executives spanning such organizations as the NBA’s Golden State Warriors, Chicago Bulls and Brooklyn Nets; the NFL’s Miami Dolphins; the Pac-12 Conference; and a member of the ownership group for St. Louis’ new MLS franchise.

The full list of presenters and discussants includes (Washington University alumni in bold):

Ken Borkan , founder and president, KB Capital

, founder and president, KB Capital Lee Broughton, Broughton Brand Co. and part of St. Louis MLS ownership group

Meredith Geisler , communications senior vice president, Tandem Sports

, communications senior vice president, Tandem Sports Neha Gupta, business operations director, and Tia Smith, account manager for esports, GumGum Sports

Steve Horowitz, partner, Inner Circle Sports

Kent Lacob , player development, Golden State Warriors

, player development, Golden State Warriors Rohan Puthanangady , solution strategist, FanThreeSixty

, solution strategist, FanThreeSixty Shana Raven , marketing coordinator, Chicago Bulls

, marketing coordinator, Chicago Bulls Steve Tseng, executive vice president, Pac-12 Networks

Jeroen van den Bergh , corporate development senior vice president, Allied Sports

, corporate development senior vice president, Allied Sports Jamie Weinstein, premium and membership services vice president, Miami Dolphins

The Oct. 18 presentations open at 8 a.m. with remarks from founder Patrick Rishe, director of the sports business program at Olin Business School.

The summit is part of the of 2019-20 Lacob Family Business of Sports Speaker Series.

Please register for the event here. Limited seating remains.