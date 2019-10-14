Holtzman awarded Watanabe Prize in Translational Research

David Holtzman, MD, the Andrew B. and Gretchen P. Jones Professor and head of the Department of Neurology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has received the August M. Watanabe Prize in Translational Research from the Indiana Clinical and Translational Sciences Institute. He was recognized for his work uncovering the causes of Alzheimer’s disease and translating an understanding of its basic biology into potential therapies.

The Watanabe Prize recognizes the people who shepherd scientific discoveries into new therapies for patients. It is named for August Watanabe, a titan in the field of translational research who impacted the health of people around the world as a leader at Indiana University and Eli Lilly and Co. As the prize’s winner, Holtzman gave the keynote speech at the Indiana institute’s annual meeting in September and will serve for two years as a long-distance mentor to two young translational investigators.

